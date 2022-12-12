HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who killed her elderly mother by shooting her in the forehead early Sunday morning. The suspect also kicked a deputy in the chest, officials said.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, deputies said they responded to a shooting call on Spruce Pine Trail on the eastern edge of Orange County.

When they arrived, deputies said they found 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin with a single gunshot wound to the forehead.

She was taken to the hospital for the severe injury, according to the sheriff’s office. She died around 4 p.m. Sunday at Duke Hospital.

After talking to people at the scene, deputies said they determined that Medlin’s daughter, 51-year-old Paula Lee Decoteau, shot her mother.

According to the sheriff’s office, two other people in a different part of the home overheard an argument between the mother and daughter, followed by a single gunshot.

Deputies said the others in the home did not see the shooting.

They told deputies that Decoteau then came into the room where they were, took their phones, and did not allow them to leave the room while she decided what to do next, according to deputies.

Somewhere between 15 to 30 minutes later, deputies said they reported that Decoteau allowed them to leave to call 911.

On their way out, one of them took the weapon with them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said it was a .22-caliber rifle.

Upon her arrest, deputies said Decoteau kicked the arresting deputy in the chest, officials said.

Investigators believe the shooting was a domestic incident and that there is no danger to anyone else in the community.

Decoteau is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and assault on a government official.

She was taken to the Orange County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Officials said Decoteau has a first court appearance set for Monday at 2 p.m. regarding the charges before her mother died. Deputies said more charges are now expected after the mother’s death.

Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call Lt. Dawn Hunter at 919-245-2907.