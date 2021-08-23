Woman dies after being hit by an SUV while riding bicycle on English St in Greensboro

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bicyclist died from injuries she sustained in a collision with an SUV Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Justin Wisse was driving on Apache Street towards South English Street. Angela Evans, 56, was riding her bicycle in the same direction. Both of them turned onto South English Street.

Wisse hit Evans and then ‘in a careless and reckless manner’ to drive into a driveway and through a yard on the 300 block of S English St, eventually striking a building.

Ms Evans was taken to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

Wisse was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failing to comply with driver’s license restrictions, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.