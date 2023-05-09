RANDOLPH, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with an assault that happened last month.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 hang-up call. While they were on the way, they were told that the caller said a man had shown up at their home with a head injury.

When they got on the scene, the victim told deputies that he had been assaulted by Brianna Janay Stultz-Newsome. EMS took the victim to the hospital and investigators collected evidence.

A warrant was issued for Stultz-Newsome’s arrest on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. On Monday, she was arrested and served the warrant.

She was not issued a bond.