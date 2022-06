RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three months after someone died from an overdose, a woman has been arrested.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Erik Drive in Trinity on March 17 about an overdose death.

The sheriff’s department investigated and on Monday they obtained a warrant for Ivey Tatum Elswick for felony death by distribution.

Elswick was arrested on June 21 and given a $30,000 secure bond.