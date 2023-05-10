FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to bring drugs into a Triad jail.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 detention officers discovered that someone was trying to bring contraband, including drugs and tobacco, into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. They investigated and identified the suspect, who was not “a current resident” of the detention center.

The specific details of the attempt to bring in contraband will not be released for security purposes.

Yashica Garnette Shell, 29, of Winston-Salem, was identified as the suspect and charged with nine counts of trafficking MDMA, felony trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III substance, trafficking methamphetamine and four counts of providing contraband to an inmate.

She was also served with unrelated legal processes.

She was given a $1,000,000 secured bond.