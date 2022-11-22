NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man was killed in a hit and run crash in Wilkes County, troopers say.

On Nov. 17 around 10 p.m. highway patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. According to troopers, a Honda Civic going southbound on NC 18 hit a pedestrian trying to cross the road and fled the scene.

Rolando Aguiar Lopez, 68, of Wilkesboro, died at the scene.

Troopers investigated and located the suspect, Abby Andrea Lozada, on Nov. 18. Lozada was arrested and charged with felony hit and run.