YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Gunfire on Dillard Middle School property led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Caswell County deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Dillard grounds.

At the scene, investigators were able to confirm that a weapon was fired on the school’s property.

Amanda Coleman, 30, of Elon, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

She received a $5,000 secured bond.