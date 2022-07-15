ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested in Alamance County last week and accused of defrauding the Alamance County Historical Museum, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 12, deputies took a report of fraud from the Alamance County Historical Museum. The person reporting the fraud said that when he received the museum’s April 2022 bank statement, he noticed three fraudulent charges.

Two of the charges were in the form of checks made out for $4,800.78 each, and the other was a VISA internet payment for $2,584.55.

Throughout the investigation, deputies learned that the checks were mobile deposited through the bank. Working with the bank, deputies then learneed that the VISA card belonged to 37-year-old Jennifer Renee Johnson.

She was living in South Carolina but used to live in Alamance County.

Johnson had a check made out for $4,800.78 mobile deposited into her account on April 7, the release says. That transaction was stopped by the bank before posting.

It was also discovered that Johnson’s VISA card had multiple internet payments placed on the card from April 7 to May 24, totaling $25,406.38.

The museum was the victim of two of these transactions during this period, totaling $5,583.73.

Johnson returned to Alamance County on July 7 where she was arrested and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center.

She was charged with one count of felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense and one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

This case remains under investigation with more charges possible.