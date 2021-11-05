Woman arrested after police say she stabbed man, led Winston-Salem officers on brief chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in jail after stabbing someone and leading officers on a chase, according to police.

Thursday around 8:30 p.m. Winston-Salem police officers got a call about a stabbing in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

They were told that the suspect, Tameka Stephens, 37, had driven away from the scene. Other officers spotted the vehicle in and when they attempted to stop her, she drove away.

After a brief chase, Stephens stopped and was arrested. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, flee to elude and driving with a revoked license.

The man who was stabbed did not have life-threatening injuries. According to police, the two knew each other and got into a fight of some kind when Stephens stabbed him.