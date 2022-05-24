BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Trapped with water rising and no place to go. That was the reality after heavy rain and strong wind left people stranded in rising flood waters. Some in Burlington waited nearly an hour to be rescued Monday.

Listening to a creek or stream can be peaceful, but on Monday afternoon on North Cobb Avenue in Burlington it was anything but calm.

“A lady was in the creek screaming for help,” said a 9-1-1 caller.

Alamance County rescue crews and Burlington firefighters got the call for help around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The backyard was filled with 4 to 6 inches of water when heavy rain came through the area.

The homeowners did not want to speak with us on camera but tell FOX8 they heard their 26-year-old daughter screaming for help.

She held on to her dog and a tree. The yellow rope used for the rescue still tied to the tree as a terrifying reminder.

“We had to do something because if she would have let go before we got in the water to get her it, probably would not have been a good outcome,” said William Mauney, deputy director of Alamance County EMS.

Mauney assisted in the rescue and says they were able to come up with the plan and lower the woman and dog to safety in less than 10 minutes.

“We get maybe one in that type of situation probably once a year maybe. We’ll go several years without any. It’s how the weather hit, and how the day falls sometimes,” he said.

It was one of three rescues that were made Monday afternoon.

All 11 fire trucks and all nine emergency vehicles were out at the same time. Two more water rescues happened just a few miles down the road. Families and children were stranded in their cars for almost an hour before crews were able to bring them to safety,

“Educating yourself on rising waters and knowing, ‘Hey, we got to get out the way and get out the path of it.’ Especially driving through it. Don’t drive through water that’s over your tires. You will float,” he said.

In all three rescues no one was hurt.

Water rescue officials say it’s important to know your property well and to know those most common flooded areas to avoid.