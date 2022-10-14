GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A report about a gun in an Alamance County School parking lot led to an arrest, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource office at Southern Alamance High School got a report about someone with a gun in a parking lot, but they didn’t find anyone when they arrived.

On Thursday, detectives investigating located the vehicle and found Terri Lynn Yarboro, 49, of Graham, who matched the description of the woman seen in videos of the incident that investigators had seen.

They conducted a traffic stop and, according to the sheriff’s office, Yarboro admitted to bringing a gun to campus. Allegedly, Yarboro was involved in an argument with another driver in the school parking lot. No students or staff were threatened and the gun wasn’t fired or pointed at anyone.

Yarboro was charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm on educational property.