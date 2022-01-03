Witnesses describe chase, shoot out between 2 cars, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after two cars were seen shooting at each other.

Just after 9:30 on Sunday, the Burlington Police Department was called multiple times about a shooting on Alamance Road near I-40.

According to witnesses, a black Dodge Charger and a dark-colored “Honda-style” car exited I-40 Westbound. The Charger appeared to be chasing the other car north on Alamance Road. Both cars ran a stop light and occupants in both vehicles were shooting at each other, witnesses described.

The car continued north on Alamance Road towards Mebane Street and the Dodge Charger turned away onto Kirkwood Drive.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway on Alamance Road, but no injuries have been reported, police say.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.