Winter Weather Timeline: When will snow, freezing rain sweep through the Piedmont Triad?

(WGHP) — Bundle up because winter weather is coming to the Piedmont Triad over the weekend and into early next week.

Ahead of the storm, Duke Energy has staged more than 10,000 workers across the Carolinas.

An estimated 750,000 customers could lose power in North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a Duke Energy statement released on Saturday.

“Regardless of where you live, pay close attention to your local weather forecast to get prepared and to know whether it’s too dangerous to go out,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference on Saturday. “Today, make sure you have groceries, medications and other essentials like water, batteries and pet food that you’ll need for the next few days. Staying at home and off the roads on Sunday and Monday if you can will be the best way to stay safe and to help road and utility crews do their work.”

So what can we expect weather-wise through the rest of the weekend?

Saturday

The high on Saturday is 40, and the low is 22.

Isolated snow showers can be expected in the west along the Blue Ridge Mountains in the afternoon, but the significant weather won’t be moving in until Sunday.

Charge your devices and make sure your flashlights, wireless chargers and candles are all in a central location.

If you haven’t already, definitely apply rock salt (or your preferred ice melt) to your stairs or walkways.

It’s also helpful to your USPS or other delivery drivers if you put down ice melt near your mailbox or wherever your packages are delivered.

Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning begins at midnight and will run for 24 hours.

Snow will begin moving in from west to east around 3 a.m.

Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible at first.

It’ll remain snowy, especially in the Triad and points northwest, for a good chunk of the morning. It might be the right time for a snowball fight or a walk around the neighborhood.

Noon to 6 p.m.

The snow will begin to turn into a snow/sleet mix as the afternoon progresses, especially to the south and east of the Triad. The northwestern counties can expect more snow than ice, however.

In the late afternoon to early evening, the snow/sleet mix will change into a sleet/freezing rain mix.

It’s possible we’ll get one to three inches of snow and sleet.

Higher snow and sleet totals are across the mountains and Wilkes County.

Sunday will also be a breezy day with wind gusts over 30 mph. Power outages and difficult travel are likely.

6 p.m. to midnight

Expect the sleety mix to change back into snow in the evening and into the night on Sunday.

Watch the snow from in front of the fireplace. If you can stay inside and not go anywhere, definitely stay inside.

Icy buildups on tree limbs and powerlines could impact power for people across the Piedmont Triad.

The snowfall should come to a stop either late Sunday night or early Monday morning just past midnight.

A few snow showers are possible before the system moves out during the night. Lows on Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will remain strong with gusts over 20 mph.

Monday

While the snow and freezing rain aren’t expected to extend their stay into Monday, early morning lows in the 20s mean it’s likely the snow and ice will stick around.

The sunshine will come out for the afternoon, with a high around 40.

Expect thawing and refreezing in the early parts of the week, which could snarl the morning commute. Even if it’s no longer snowing, it’s important to be cautious of icy patches and unplowed roads.