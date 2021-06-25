Winston-Salem’s Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market open for the season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market is now open from 4 to 6 p.m. every first and third Fridays of the month through October 15.

According to the release, customers can buy fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs and other locally grown or made products.

The market does accept EBT cards for purchases.

At the next market day, on July 2, a representative from the city’s Community Development Department will be there, as will representatives of the Workforce Development program at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

Applications to sell at the market are still being accepted, and there is no cost to apply. Urban farmers and community gardeners are welcome!