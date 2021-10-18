Winston-Salem woman shot, taken to hospital in critical condition

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 9:13 a.m., officers responded to Pleasant Street when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 36-year-old Winston-Salem woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

