Woman shot in Winston-Salem sitting outside home, taken to hospital; police searching for shooter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was shot while sitting outside of a home on Saturday night, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Devonshire Street on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old Winston-Salem woman with a single gunshot wound to her lower back area.

Police say the woman was shot while sitting outside of a home, and the shooter fled the area after firing multiple shots in the woman’s direction.

The woman is being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.