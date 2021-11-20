Winston-Salem woman shot on Waughtown Street, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was shot and taken to the hospital on Saturday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to Waughtown Street when they were told about guns being fired.

When they arrived, police saw several people fighting in the parking lot who had come from The SeQuel Entertainment Complex on 71 Waughtown Street.

The crowd started dispersing, and several shell casings were found in the parking lot of The Sequel Entertainment Complex.

Police then learned three unoccupied vehicles had been shot.

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman arrived at a hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to both legs.

Investigators determined she was shot while walking through the parking lot of The SeQuel Entertainment Complex. She did not appear to be the target of the shooting.

Her injures are non-life-threatening. No other victims were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.