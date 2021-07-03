Winston-Salem woman dies in Greensboro crash after car goes off road, hits school; 3 in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman died in a crash in Greensboro on Saturday, and three people are in the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:25 a.m., Greensboro police responded to West Washington Street at South Spring Street when they were told about a crash.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 being driven by a 22-year-old Greensboro woman was going west on West Washington Street and drove through the T-intersection at South Spring Street.

The car then went off the road and hit the Philip J. Weaver Education Center on 300 South Spring Street, the release says.

Makieya Rae Smith, 20, of Winston-Salem, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and two other passengers, a 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman and a Winston-Salem woman who is around 20 years old, are being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

Excessive speed and alcohol impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.