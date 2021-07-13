Winston-Salem teen accused of torturing, killing animals facing more charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem teen accused of animal cruelty is now facing more charges, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A tip submitted to Crimestoppers on June 29 said that someone in Winston-Salem, later identified as 19-year-old Caleb Daniel Dewald, was trapping, torturing and killing small animals, and then posting videos on social media.

During the investigation, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) provided videos showing Dewald torturing and killing animals, the release says.

Investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Friday. Dewald was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, which is a Class H Felony.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced Dewald is now facing six additional counts of felony animal cruelty.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.