Winston-Salem school leaders emphasize relationships with students, intervention strategies at school safety workshop

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad school system holds an exhaustive safety and security workshop after a month plagued by children bringing guns into schools.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is holding a two hour school safety and security workshop, with district staff and members of the community all participating.

District leaders say that they’re trying to avoid using Band-Aid measures on things. They are thoroughly looking into a multi-layer strategy for safety and security.

School leaders say they are taking a three-step approach, beginning with new security measures. Then they will move on to implementing new prevention measures and finally, they will focus on intervention strategies.

Some security measures being discussed are random wanding checks in school as well as a clear bag requirement.

The list of new measures is long, including gang intervention, anonymous reporting systems and continuous work with a national security expert to update their approach as they need to.

Tricia McManus, WSFCS superintendent, says it’s important that they go about these safety measures while also building relationships with the students and making sure they feel cared for.

This is just an informational workshop, so no actions will be taking place, and we’ll have more on it as the meeting wraps up around 10 a.m.