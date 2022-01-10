Winston-Salem police to hold 2nd round of gun buybacks in effort to curb gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is hoping to repeat the success of November’s gun buyback event with another round in January.

On Nov. 20, police collected more than 350 guns and paid out all $50,000 allotted for the day’s buyback event using funds from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund. None of the weapons collected had been reported stolen.

The city now plans to host another gun buyback event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway at 2886 Shorefair Drive. The public should enter through Gate 7.

“The city-wide gun buyback is part of comprehensive efforts to reduce gun violence and increase community safety,” the police department said in a news release.

This second round of the program will continue to be funded through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund with the department offering $100 for long guns, $150 for handguns and $200 for assault rifles.

The department will accept pellet guns, BB guns, ammunition, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns but will not offer cash for these items.

“There was overwhelming support from the community during the first buyback program,” said Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke in a news release. “In fact, the program was received so well that funds were gone within two hours of our start time. We were not able to buy back all guns from the citizens who wanted to participate. With this second, larger effort we hope that the citizens who missed out on the first opportunity are able to return and participate in the event Jan. 15.”

Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. said, “We are grateful for a strong partnership with the citizens of Winston-Salem and want to continue to support ways we can work together to ensure a safe community and combat a rise in gun violence.”

For more information, visit cityofws.org/gunbuyback.