Winston-Salem police seek person suspected of ‘severely’ beating 2 elderly people, stealing car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are seeking a suspect in an assault and robbery, according to crime stoppers.

According to a post on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook, a man is suspected of robbing and “severely” beating two elderly people in the parking lot of the Walmart Express on Harvey Street Tuesday.

The person then allegedly stole a 2000 Toyota Echo. The stolen car has North Carolina plates; ECP-7369.

Crime Stoppers shared surveillance video showing who they say is a suspect in this case.

They ask if anyone recognizes this person, sees this stolen vehicle or has any information about this incident, to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

