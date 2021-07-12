Winston-Salem police searching for suspects accused of shooting 84-year-old man in arm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 84-year-old man was shot in the arm when several suspects fired at each other in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of 25th Street and Ansonia Street after hearing a gun being fired. Officers searched the area trying to find out who was responsible for firing the gun and if anyone was injured.

Officers spoke with an 84-year-old Winston-Salem man who says he was sitting on a porch in the 2000 block of East 25th Street when he saw several unknown suspects shooting at each other.

He was hit on his arm, causing a minor injury. Police say it is unlikely that he was the intended target of any of the suspects and was caught in the crossfire.

EMS responded to the scene, but the man refused treatment.

Earlier on Monday, the WSPD investigated a shooting on Trellis Lane. Though Trellis Lane is close to East 25th Street, it is unknown if the shootings are related.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.