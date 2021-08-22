Victim shot in leg in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim was in the leg in Winston-Salem and taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:49 a.m., officers with the WSPD’s Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to a local hospital when they were told about a victim showing up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim explained that the shooting happened outside of a bar on Waughtown Street.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury at this time.

Several spent shell casings were found on Waughtown Street and seized.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.