Winston-Salem police search for suspect after armed robbery at arcade

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at an arcade on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:55 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported Armed Robbery at West Clemmonsville Road.

When they arrived, officers spoke with Legends Arcade workers who confirmed a male suspect had entered the store armed with a handgun.

The suspect reportedly demanded money at gunpoint and then took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

The suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.