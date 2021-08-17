Winston-Salem police release photos of cars involved in drive-by shooting that left teen dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have released photos of cars believed to be involved in a homicide this past July.

A teen was killed and a second person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on July 21 at the intersection of Manchester Street and Northeast 25th Street.

Jaheim Tavion Davis, 18, of Winston-Salem, was killed and a 56-year-old Winston-Salem man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The 56-year-old was hit as the shooters were firing indiscriminately, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are still investigating this case. Detectives have released pictures that were collected during the initial investigation.

According to the police, these are the vehicles the suspects were driving.

One is a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala and the other is a Toyota Camry.

If anyone has any information about these vehicles, please call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.