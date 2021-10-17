Winston-Salem police looking for suspect after reports of shots fired near football game, vehicle pursuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle pursuit and reports of shots fired near a football game on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a fight in progress at the football field on Waterworks Road. Police were told there was a large fight and a gun had been fired.

Police say a 2007 Toyota Avalon was identified as the suspect vehicle. Officers tried to stop the car at Waterworks Road and New Walkertown Road.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, went in reverse and intentionally hit a patrol vehicle then drove away.

Officers pursued the driver, and the pursuit went east on New Walkertown Road to Carver School Road.

The suspect jumped and ran from the car as it was crashing into a vehicle on Carver School Road.

Police found two guns when they searched the car. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.