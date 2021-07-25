Winston-Salem police looking for suspect after computer repair store robbed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect after a computer repair store was robbed on Sunday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:54 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the Superman Computers on 531 Akron Drive on the first floor of the Ramada by Wyndham hotel when they were told about an armed robbery.

Police were told a male suspect knocked on the glass window of the office counter, and the clerk ran to the corner of the office, the release says.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of cash from the cash register then ran away in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904, Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 (allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD.