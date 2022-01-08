Winston-Salem police looking for suspect accused of shooting woman in leg during attempted robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:13 p.m., officers were sent to the 900 block of Windcastle Lane when they were told about a shooting.

The suspect was trying to rob a 32-year-old Stokes County woman at gun point, police say.

The woman refused, and the suspect shot her one time in the leg.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.