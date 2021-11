WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting near the Waughtown Street and Salem Lake Road intersection.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 5:22 p.m., and no victim has been found.

Police say they’ve found around 20 shell casings in the area so far.

One house and one car in the area were hit by gunfire. No one was hurt by the “stray fire,” police say.

Multiple people were seen leaving the area in two cars.