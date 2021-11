RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men imprisoned for nearly 30 years for a murder they said they didn’t commit have been freed following plea deals with the state of North Carolina.

WRAL reports 49-year-old Brandon Jones and 63-year-old Leroy Spruill had to drop their long-running innocence claims as part of the deal, but the state agreed DNA evidence tested years after their convictions could have had an effect on their case.