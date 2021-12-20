Winston-Salem police investigating Pitt Street homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police stayed on scene for hours at the Willow Peake Apartment Complex in Winston Salem on Monday after a deadly shooting on Pitts Street.

At 8:42 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pitts Street on a reported shooting.

Before officers arrived, 20-year-old Edwin Cisneros-Lopez was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives determined that the suspect was waiting and shot Cisneros-Lopez multiple times immediately after he left his home.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Detectives have also determined that Cisneros-Lopez was an associate of 15-year-old Edwin Hernandez-Medina, who was shot on Saturday near Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem and died on Sunday.

Detectives are working work to determine if the two shootings are related.

“It’s scary. I never heard that before over here” said a neighbor in the Willows Peake neighborhood.

Neighbors woke up to police and yellow caution tape surrounding their complex at the Willows Peake Apartment Complex.

“I heard the shot. It was like 5-6 just before 9 a.m,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

She heard a loud commotion after the gunshots rang out.

“I popped up looked…and said ‘whoa what is happening here’…then I heard people screaming. I looked out the window and saw a lot of people running. around,” she said.

Police responded to the area.

“They advised a Hispanic male has been pushed into a black Jeep that took off,” police say.

Yellow police caution tape blocked off one of the buildings at the complex near the playground.

Neighbors say it’s an area where a lot of children live, and anyone could have been hurt by a stray bullet.

“It happened to be this morning…we would have been up at the playground at that time,” a neighbor said.

Moments after the shooting, neighbors tell FOX8 they saw a silver car speeding from the complex. It seems like that’s the car police were looking for as well.

Officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver Honda Accord.