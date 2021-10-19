Winston-Salem police investigating 3 separate gun-related incidents; 2 arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to a spate of gun-related incidents in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police responded to an area hospital Monday when a person arrived with a gunshot wound. Their injuries are not life-threatening and details on the incident are limited.

Police were called to another incident on Monday on the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road, where they found a person who had been shot in what they believe was an isolated incident. This victim’s injuries are also not life-threatening.

Then sometime after 8:00 p.m. Monday police were called to the 2900 block of Glenn Avenue on a report of someone firing a gun. It does not appear at this time anyone who shot, but upon arriving at the location they found three guns, one of which was listed as stolen, they also found various drugs on the scene, and arrested Dejuan Austin, 31, and Raynard Wright, 23.

Austin was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and various narcotics-related charges including trafficking and possession of heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana.

Wright was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Wright received a $5,000 bond while Austin received no bond.

If anyone has any information on these incidents, police ask that they call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.