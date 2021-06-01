30-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the shooting death of Winston-Salem man on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday around 4:17 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of West Academy Street.

When they arrived, officers found Shaun Goolsby, 31, of Winston-Salem, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel responded and took him to a local hospital, and he died on Monday.

Matthew Morris, 30, was identified as the suspect, and warrants for his arrest were obtained for possession of firearm by felon on Monday afternoon.

Members of the WSPDt’s SWAT team arrested Morris without incident. At the time of his arrest, Morris had a gun.

He is being charged with an additional charge of possession of firearm by felon. Authorities have also charged him with murder.

Morris is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook