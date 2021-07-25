Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help identifying suspects after 2 men shot in vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after two men were shot in a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Rosa Street. Officers found a 24-year-old Winston-Salem man and a 20-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Forsyth County EMS responded and took both victims to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two victims were sitting in a stationary vehicle when they were shot.

The suspect vehicle drove by them, and the unknown suspects started shooting at the vehicle the victims were in.

The suspect vehicle then left the area in an unknown direction.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.