Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding cousin of Forsyth County sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) -- We’ve all been there or, at the very least, we know someone who has been there: you’re stuck on the side of the road with car trouble. Car trouble can range from a flat tire, to engine trouble or even a slide off in the winter months.

Technology like smartphones and roadside assistance have made being “stranded” almost a thing of the past, but how willing are people to pull over and check on a stranded driver?

A new survey says that 54% of North Carolina drivers would not stop for a stranded motorist. The survey found that location and safety were among the two biggest factors as to why people would not pull over to help.

FOX 46 took the results of the survey to Uptown Charlotte to see if drivers in the Queen City agree with the findings.

"It's an act of kindness really that one person can do to another, even if it's just a smile to somebody. You can just smile at someone and say 'hey, how are you.' That's just an act of kindness,” said Tony Richardson.

Female drivers were more unlikely to help a stranded driver, especially if they were alone.

"Not by myself! It's too dangerous. I don’t wanna get taken or they take my car,” one woman said.

The survey had a fairly small sample size of 2,500 drivers, but stats were calculated for all 50 states. The survey was conducted by a group of car dealerships in the south as a way to show drivers the importance of keeping up with regular maintenance on vehicles.