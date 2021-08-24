Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding cousin of Forsyth County sheriff

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Diamond Kimbrough is the cousin of Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
She’s 21 years old and has long black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen driving a 2014 black Mazda 6 with a North Carolina tag that reads: BBJ-7656.
The sheriff posted on his Facebook page that his cousin was last seen on Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem.
If you have information, call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.