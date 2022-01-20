Winston-Salem opens inclement weather centers, Guilford County sends supplies home for winter weather learning

(WGHP) — The drop-off lines at schools across Guilford County became pick-up lines Thursday morning as parents collected supplies for another day of virtual learning.

It’s one of the ways districts are working to prevent unnecessary travel as state and county officials repeatedly ask people to stay home if possible.

“To see people actually care about what’s going on and take precautions and do what’s necessary for the safety of our kids, it’s a good thing for me,” said Timothy Cheeks, a Guilford County parent.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were also closed Thursday, but instead of a remote-learning option, the city offered two inclement weather centers for students to spend the day.

“The purpose of these sites is ultimately to give parents a safe place to drop off their children when Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are closed due to bad weather,” said Megan Childers, district recreation supervisor for the city of Winston-Salem.

The streets in Winston-Salem were mostly clear Thursday, but expected winter weather threatens to bring another big mess to the roads school buses frequent. After a holiday, dangerous weather conditions and scheduled teacher workdays, students have been out all week.

While some parents appreciate the alternatives, others are looking forward to getting back in the drop-off line come Monday morning.

The inclement weather centers in Winston-Salem will be open again Friday, Jan. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 per child for the day.

There are two locations:

Miller Park

400 Leisure Lane

(336) 727-2831

Hanes Hosiery

501 Reynolds Blvd.

(336) 727-2428