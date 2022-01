GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are responding to a fire on Fairview Street in Greensboro on Thursday night.

Firefighters and officers are on the scene of the house fire.

No one was injured, and no other properties are involved.

Fire officials say the house is an unoccupied rental house, and the people renting the house moved out a couple of weeks ago.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.