Winston-Salem officers work to develop healthy mental health practices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting in July, the Winston-Salem Police Department will work to better the mental health of the entire department.

The mental health of police officers is often something that gets ignored. But it’s a topic that needs to be talked about more.

The department plans to work extensively with mental, spiritual and physical wellness to help officers cope with everyday mental stress.

Police officers will undergo extensive training that prepares them to keep neighborhoods safe, often forgetting about their own well-being.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, some police officers face alcohol abuse, depression PTSD, and sometimes even suicidal thoughts.

Corporal Kayla Shouse, physical fitness coordinator with the Winston-Salem Police Department, said these classes will strengthen the department.

“We’re going to have mental health classes, physical classes open to the sworn and unsworn, so anybody that works at our agency can participate. And we’re doing it in-house, so we can create a support system within ourselves,” Corporal Shouse said.