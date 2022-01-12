Winston-Salem officers looking for suspect accused of shooting at man in Food Lion parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are looking for a suspect accused of shooting at a man in a Food Lion parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 4:17 p.m., Winston Salem officers were sent to the Food Lion parking lot at 3197 Peters Creek Parkway when they were told about people shooting at each other.

A 25-year-old man was leaving the Family Dollar when he was approached by a suspect, the release says.

The 25-year-old and the suspect got into an argument, which became violent when the suspect shot at the man in the parking lot.

Police say the victim then shot back at the suspect in reported self-defense.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival in a black Ford 150 style four-door truck.

Police were able to recover video surveillance, spent shell casings and a gun in the investigation.

No one was reported to have been shot during the incident at this time, and no arrests have been made.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.