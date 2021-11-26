Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Winston-Salem officers arrest man accused of shooting other man, barricading himself inside home

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a home on Friday after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside, and a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the WSPD.

Around 2:12 p.m., officers responded to New Greensboro Road when they were told about an altercation between neighbors.

During an argument between two men, one of the men went into his home, came out with a gun and shot the other man in the arm, police say.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man accused of shooting his neighbor then barricaded himself inside his home.

Police issued a warrant for arrest, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene. The suspect then turned himself over to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter