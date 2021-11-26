Winston-Salem officers arrest man accused of shooting other man, barricading himself inside home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a home on Friday after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside, and a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the WSPD.

Around 2:12 p.m., officers responded to New Greensboro Road when they were told about an altercation between neighbors.

During an argument between two men, one of the men went into his home, came out with a gun and shot the other man in the arm, police say.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man accused of shooting his neighbor then barricaded himself inside his home.

Police issued a warrant for arrest, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene. The suspect then turned himself over to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.