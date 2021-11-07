Winston-Salem middle schoolers steal teacher’s Jeep, crash into tree, deputies say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a group of students stole car keys and cash from a school teacher’s purse before crashing the vehicle they took into a tree.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the FCSO says a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the the tote bag of a teacher at Wiley Middle School.

Winston-Salem police spotted the vehicle around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office says a person driving the stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree.

The driver fled, and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.