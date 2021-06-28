Winston-Salem man shot while walking down Woodland Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering after he was shot while walking down the street in Winston-Salem Sunday evening.

The victim tells police he was down Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when a bright blue sedan drove up and someone inside began shooting. He was shot in the leg as he ran from the gunfire.

He is expected to be all right, and Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating the shooting. Anyone who has any information on this case is encouraged to call WSPD at (336) 773-7700.