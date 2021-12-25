Winston-Salem man shot while getting out of vehicle, other man found shot in back in home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was shot while getting out of a vehicle and another was found in a home after being shot in the back on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 11:02 p.m., officers were sent to Winona Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a 46-year-old Winston-Salem man outside a home with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting happened in the driveway of a home on Winona Street when the man was getting out of a vehicle, the release says.

Officers then responded to another home on Winona Street where they found a 46-year-old Winston-Salem man in the home who had been shot in the back.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.