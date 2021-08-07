Winston-Salem man shot multiple times, taken to hospital in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police began an investigation after a 21-year-old man was shot on Saturday, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:42 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to East 4th Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old Winston-Salem man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

EMS responded and took the man to a hospital for treatment.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

Officers learned two unknown males were seen running from the area after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the WSPDt at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.