Winston-Salem man shot, killed outside house party on Swaim Woods Lane after argument with partygoers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed outside a house party in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:53 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane.

When they arrived, officers found Direz Shannon, 31, of Winston-Salem, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Forsyth County EMS responded and took Shannon to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say Shannon was driving by a large house party happening in the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane.

For unknown reasons, Shannon stopped and got out of the vehicle. He then got in a verbal altercation in the street with some of the partygoers and was shot, the release says.

Reports indicate there were around 100 people attending the party.

A majority of the partygoers left the area before police arrived, and the remaining ones provided limited information, none of which has helped investigators determine what happened.

An man attending at the party was hit by gunfire that injured his leg. He was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle where he was treated and released.

The WSPD has not received reports of anyone else at the party being injured. Four other people were in Shannon’s vehicle, and none of them were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.