Winston-Salem man shot by two suspects who broke into apartment he was sleeping in

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after two suspects broke into an apartment he was sleeping in and shot him on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:54 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Trellis Lane when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old Winston-Salem man.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to his groin area.

Police learned he was sleeping inside of an apartment when two unknown suspects forced their way inside.

One of the two suspects then shot him. They left the area in an unknown direction.

The man is in a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD.