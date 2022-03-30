FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for filming and participating in sexual acts with dogs, and a Stokes County woman has been charged with crimes against nature.

Deputies say that received a tip that a Forsyth County man was using a phone messaging app to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs on Monday.

Deputies say that they then took steps to verify the allegations before obtaining a search warrant on Thursday.

During the search warrant, deputies say that they seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody.

The dogs are now safely in the care of the Forsyth Humane Society.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, was arrested on March 24 and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature.

On Wednesday, he was charged with 17 additional counts of felony crime against nature.

He received a $750,000 secured bond.

Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King, was also charged on Wednesday with two counts of felony crime against nature.

She received a $35,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation – or any criminal activity – should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.