Winston-Salem man killed in crash on Patterson Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a crash on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 11:13 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of Patterson Avenue on a report of a crash.

Police said 83-year-old Artemas Durante Dixon, of Winston-Salem, was headed south in the 3600 block of Patterson Avenue in a 2002 Mazda 626 when a 2014 Ford Escape pulled out from Winston-Salem Christian School and hit the Mazda.

Dixon’s vehicle then crossed the center line and hit a 1998 Mack dump truck.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Ford and the Mack were not hurt.

There is no word on charges.