Winston-Salem man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle flips multiple times during crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a 2017 Harley Davidson Sportster 750 at North Peace Haven Road and Chester Road.

Preliminary investigation and witness accounts revealed that the motorcycle was going east on North Peace Haven Road and passed a vehicle in the center lane before losing control and hitting the curb.

After hitting the curb, the motorcycle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in the road.

The 34-year-old Winston-Salem man on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, the release says.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.